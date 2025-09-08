Trump reported a conversation with Putin and a meeting with European leaders “very soon”

The US President Donald Trump said he will soon hold talks with Russian dictator Putin and meet with European leaders at the White House.

He told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base after returning from the US Open in New York, CNN quotes him as saying.

According to the US president, "very soon, within the next few days", he will hold talks with Kremlin leader Putin.

"Listen, weʼre going to do it. Weʼre going to get the situation between Russia and Ukraine under control. Weʼre going to do it," Trump said.

He also hinted that some European leaders would visit the White House earlier this week. However, he did not specify who exactly he was referring to.

Commenting on Russiaʼs largest air attack on Ukraine on September 7, the American leader said he was "not thrilled with whatʼs happening there".

"I believe weʼll figure it out. But Iʼm not happy with them. Iʼm not happy with anything that has to do with this war," Trump stressed.

During a meeting with his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki at the White House on September 3, the US president also reported his intention to speak with Russian dictator Putin “in the near future”. However, the AFP journalist Danny Kemp later reported that Trump had misheard — he was actually talking about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.