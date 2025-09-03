Trump made a mistake and said he would call Putin soon. He meant Zelensky

During a meeting with his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki at the White House on September 3, the US President Donald Trump reported his intention to speak with Russian dictator Putin “in the near future”.

"I will talk to him in the next few days, and then I will know exactly what we will do," Trump said.

At the same time, he added that he had "no message for Putin".

"He knows my position. He will make a decision one way or another. If I am unhappy with this decision, you will see what happens," the American president said.

However, the AFP journalist Danny Kemp later reported that Trump had misspoken when he said he was going to call Putin. He was actually talking about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“He was referring to Zelensky when he said in the Oval Office that ʼI’ll have a conversation with him very soonʼ,” Kemp quotes an unnamed White House official as saying.

According to him, Trumpʼs conversation with the President of Ukraine will take place on Thursday, September 4.

This day, a summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" will be held in Paris, initiated by the leaders of Great Britain and France, Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron. The summit participants, including President Zelensky, will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine. The Elysee Palace also reported that during the meeting the leaders plan to call the US President Donald Trump.

