Polish protesters blocked truck traffic towards the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint

At 12:50, Polish protesters blocked traffic on the border towards the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. The restriction applies only to trucks.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

The protestersʼ action is taking place a kilometer from the Polish checkpoint. They blocked traffic in front of the Medyka checkpoint (opposite the Ukrainian Shehyni checkpoint).

Restrictions for trucks may last at least 6 hours. Traffic for cars and buses remains unchanged. There are 681 trucks registered in the queue to leave Ukraine, and about 100 trucks registered to enter, which are already in a specially equipped parking lot, will be able to register.

Since November 2023, Poles have been periodically blocking checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Polish carriers, and then farmers, for varying lengths of time, have been obstructing the movement of trucks, demanding that their authorities and the European Union improve working conditions and preferences.

They are asking to ban the import of agricultural products from Ukraine that do not meet EU standards, to return the permit system for Ukrainian carriers, as well as subsidies for fertilizers, fuel excise duty compensation, subsidies, etc. The protesters are also putting forward other demands that have nothing to do with Ukraine.

The last time the Poles blocked the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint was on November 23, 2024. The action began in the morning and lasted until approximately 8:00 PM the next day.

