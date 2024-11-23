Polish protestors blocked the checkpoint “Medyka — Shehyni”

On the morning of November 23, Polish protestors blocked the "Medyka — Shehyni" checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

Initially, the promotion will last 48 hours with a possible extension. The protesters are protesting for two reasons — the failure to fulfill the requirement to maintain the level of the agricultural tax in 2024 at the level of 2023 and because of the trade agreement of the European Union with the Mercosur association. Approximately 30 people participate in the action.

Currently, there are no truck traffic jams in front of the checkpoint for departure from Ukraine. Almost 150 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine.

Vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tons will not be allowed to enter Poland, and one truck per hour will be allowed to leave Poland. The restrictions will not apply to cars and buses.

From November 2023, Poles periodically block checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Polish transporters, and then farmers, have been obstructing the movement of trucks for varying lengths of time, demanding from their authorities and the European Union to improve working conditions and preferences. They asked to ban the import of agricultural products from Ukraine that do not meet EU standards, to return the permit system for Ukrainian carriers, as well as subsidies for fertilizers, fuel excise compensation, subsidies, etc. Protesters also put forward other demands that have nothing to do with Ukraine.

