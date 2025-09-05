Eurorail to Chop opened in Uzhhorod

On September 5, a section of the Eurorail to Chop was opened in Uzhhorod, connecting the city with Bratislava, Košice, Budapest, and Vienna.

This was reported by the Presidentʼs Office.

Starting September 12, trains will depart from Uzhhorod to Bratislava, Košice, Budapest, and Vienna — without transfers. Ticket sales opened today.

The length of the Eurogauge railway reaches 22 kilometers, and it will be further expanded to Lviv.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that this is "just one of our first steps in integrating Ukrainian railways into the European Union networks".

The European Union intends to allocate €76 million in grant funds for the construction of a Euro-gauge railway from Lviv to the border with Poland. The project was approved by the Connecting Europe Facility Coordination Committee. The money will go towards the first stage of construction of a European-standard gauge (1 435 mm) on the Sknyliv — Mostyska II section.

