“Ukrzaliznytsia” will receive €76 million from the EU for the construction of a Eurorail line from Lviv

The European Union intends to allocate €76 million in grant funds for the construction of a Eurorail from Lviv to the border with Poland. The project has been approved by the Coordination Committee of the Connecting Europe Facility program.

This is reported by the press service of “Ukrzaliznytsia”.

This money will go towards the first stage of construction of the European standard gauge (1,435 mm) on the Sknyliv — Mostyska II section.

Thanks to this track, trains from Ukraine will be able to run to Poland and EU countries without stops and changes of wagons, as well as without transfers. This will significantly reduce travel time for both passengers and cargo. In addition, the Eurotrack will open up new opportunities for intermodal transportation and transit, reducing the load on automobile checkpoints.

In total, the EU has selected 94 transport projects for funding. The railway sector will receive the largest share of funding — 77% of the total budget of the program will be directed to the modernization of Europeʼs railway infrastructure.

Previously, “Ukrzaliznytsia” had already moved the border control point from the border to Mostyska II station — this decision made it possible to simplify and speed up the registration of trains. Also at the final stage is the construction of a Eurorail line between Uzhhorod and Chop.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.