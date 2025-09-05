NBC News: The US to lead monitoring of buffer zone in Ukraine in case of peace deal with Russia

If Russia and Ukraine agree to peace, the United States is considering taking a lead role in monitoring a buffer zone on Ukrainian territory, which is designed as a way to protect against Russian invasion.

NBC News reports this, citing four sources familiar with the plan being discussed by Ukraineʼs allies.

According to the channel, the buffer zone could be a demilitarized area separating Russian-controlled and Ukrainian government-controlled territories within the country. The boundaries of this zone have not yet been determined.

It is assumed that the US could monitor a possible buffer zone using drones and satellites, coordinating its actions with allies who would also participate in the monitoring.

It is also assumed that this zone could be guarded by troops from non-NATO countries, such as Saudi Arabia or Bangladesh. At the same time, American troops will not be sent to Ukraine.

According to NBC News, this plan was developed after the US President Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

It is considered part of potential security guarantees for Ukraine. The media notes that this, like any other plan, remains theoretical until Putin and Zelensky agree to it.

The channelʼs sources believe that part of Ukraineʼs security guarantees will be related to troops from non-NATO countries, since the involvement of Alliance forces or even the hint of it does not suit Russia.

Politico previously reported that European leaders are considering creating a 40-kilometer buffer zone along the front line in Ukraine. According to the publicationʼs sources, the buffer zone is being discussed by military and civilian officials as a point of a peace agreement and as part of Ukraineʼs post-war order. The United States is not participating in the discussion of this initiative.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the buffer zone already exists thanks to drones that are capable of attacking enemy targets at long distances.

