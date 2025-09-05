Belgium will not transfer frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine. Reason

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said that the country does not plan to confiscate proceeds from frozen Russian assets and transfer these funds to aid Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Euronews.

According to him, the confiscation of Russian assets from Belgian banks would jeopardize Belgiumʼs reputation as a financial services center, and would also pose a danger to the European Union.

"It would be a very bad signal to other countries in the world. Some of them also have assets, sovereign assets, in Brussels or elsewhere in Europe," he added.

The official stressed that confiscating the frozen assets would also undermine confidence in the euro. In addition, Prevot rejected an alternative plan to transfer the assets to a separate investment fund.

However, the minister promised that Belgium would join Ukraineʼs security guarantees within the framework of the "Coalition of the Willing". He did not disclose details, but noted that Belgium could provide Ukraine with aircraft and help with demining.