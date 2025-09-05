“Student Package” — an interactive map has appeared where you can spend money

An interactive map with retail outlets where you can make guaranteed payments within the framework of the "Student Package" program has started working in test mode. The list of stores on the dashboard will be constantly updated.

This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity.

"We are working on improving the "Student Package", and the launch of the dashboard is an important tool that we will develop in the future.

Our task is not just to provide financial support, but also to help families easily navigate where it can be used without unnecessary worries," explained the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity Denys Ulyutin.

In total, the map displays over 25 000 retail outlets across Ukraine where you can spend money from the state program. Parents of first-graders can also browse clothing stores and stationery stores by individual regions and territorial communities.

Participation in the program is open to all stores with the field of activity "Sale of school supplies, childrenʼs clothing and footwear".

What is a "Student Package"?

The "Student Package" is a one-time payment from the state for each child entering first grade this year.

The amount of financial assistance is UAH 5 000, which can be spent on preparing for school: on stationery, clothes, and shoes.

The "Student Package" can be obtained through the "Diia" portal or at the nearest service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

How to get paid online

If your child is enrolled in first grade, you will receive a notification in "Diia". Next, to receive state aid, you need to:

select the “Services” section, in it — “State Assistance”, then — “Student Package”;

choose a first-grader;

proceed to the application for assistance;

select "Diia.Card" to deposit money. If you donʼt have one yet, open one at a partner bank;

check the data in the application and confirm it with “Diia.Signature”.

Applications for the "Student Package" are accepted until November 15, 2025.

