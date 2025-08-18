The “Student Package” program has been launched in Ukraine. How and who can receive the payment

On August 18, the government launched the state program "Student Package" — this is financial support for parents to prepare their child for 1st grade. Now, parents and legal representatives of first-graders will receive a one-time assistance of UAH 5 000 through the "Diia" application.

This was reported by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and "Diia".

The money will be used to purchase stationery, childrenʼs clothing, and shoes. From the moment the funds are credited, you can purchase goods to prepare your child for school both online and in regular stores within 180 days.

How to receive payment? If your child is already enrolled in grade 1, you will immediately receive a notification in the "Diia" application. The following algorithm of actions will then be followed:

select the "Services" section, in it — "State Assistance", then — "Student Package";

there, choose a first-grader child;

then proceed to filling out an application for assistance;

select "Diia.Card" to deposit money. If you donʼt have one yet, open one at a partner bank;

Check the data in the application and confirm it with “Diia.Signature”.

Applications can be submitted until November 15, 2025. As soon as the application is approved, the funds will be transferred to "Diia.Card".

