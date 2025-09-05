He came to school with knives and conducted an online broadcast — police detained a teenager in Transcarpathia

On September 5, police detained a 15-year-old schoolboy in the village of Bushtyno (Transcarpathian region). He came to school with knives.

This was reported by the National Police and the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Police received information from British law enforcement officers about a threat to attack one of the regionʼs schools. One of the users posted such threats on a social network.

Cyber police officers identified the author and his location. Increased security was immediately deployed at the educational institution, and investigators established surveillance of the suspect.

The teenager was detained when he tried to enter the school grounds with a knife hidden in his school backpack. At that time, the boy was already live-streaming on one of the streaming platforms.

According to preliminary information, he planned to carry out attacks on schoolchildren and broadcast them on the social network.

Investigators qualify his actions as part 1 of Article 14, part 1 of Article 258 (preparation to commit a terrorist act) and part 2 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

