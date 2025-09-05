The United States has reported a gradual reduction in security funding for European countries bordering Russia. At the same time, the White House is calling on Europe to pay more for security on the continent, as some of these countries would be on the front lines in any conflict with Russia.

The FT writes about this, citing its own sources.

Last week, Pentagon officials warned European diplomats that the United States was suspending a funding program to train and equip the armies of Eastern European countries. Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia received the largest share of the funds.

The Trump administration has not requested additional funds for security payments to European countries bordering Russia. The funds already approved will be available through the end of September 2026.

"This action was coordinated with European countries in accordance with the Presidentʼs executive order, which has long emphasized that Europe take greater responsibility for its defense," a White House spokesman said.

The Pentagon did not provide an exact amount for the cuts to the armies of countries bordering Russia. However, according to Senate estimates, the decision affects a program with a global budget of more than a billion dollars, which includes a reduction in security funding for Eastern European countries by several hundred million dollars.

In June, under pressure from Trump, the US allies in NATO agreed to significantly increase defense spending by 2035 — to 5% of GDP.

