SBU detains former top taxpayer. He is suspected of laundering over UAH 1.5 billion

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained the former deputy head of the State Fiscal Service and his accomplices in Kyiv.

This was reported by SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, during 2023-2025, the detainee organized a "conversion center". He involved four accomplices in the criminal activity. Among them were two accountants and the head of an affiliated company that was engaged in the legalization and cashing of illegal profits.

To cover up the traces of shady financial transactions, the suspects created about 94 shell companies. Most of them were engaged in business activities only "on paper".

Among the main clients of the "envelope center" were representatives of commercial structures that performed contract work for budget institutions and tried to illegally seize state funds. Investigators claim that over two years the defendants in the case collectively laundered more than UAH 1.5 billion. Most of them were stolen from the state budget of Ukraine.

During the searches, law enforcement officers discovered cash obtained through criminal means, as well as seals of controlled companies with signs of fictitiousness, bank cards, computer equipment, and financial and business documents.

All five suspects are currently detained. They are planning to be charged under Part 3 of Article 212 (tax evasion) and Part 3 of Article 209 (legalization (laundering) of property obtained by crime) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

