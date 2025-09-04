For the first time in three years, residents of Mykolaiv will have fresh water in their taps

A fresh water supply system will be operational in Mykolaiv from mid-September. In 2022, the Russians blew up the cityʼs key water supply system, leaving 500 000 Mykolaiv residents without a permanent water supply.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

In 2024, the state budget allocated UAH 8.7 billion for the construction of a new water intake system from the Southern Bug River. The project was reduced in price to UAH 6.5 billion thanks to the Restoration Agency.

Construction work began in January 2025, and test operation of the water pipeline was launched in August. Water has already begun to be fully supplied to the water utility systems and tanks. In two weeks, fresh water will completely replace salt water in all city systems.

The water pipeline will provide 120 000 cubic meters of water per day for households and another 50 000 for irrigation of agricultural lands. The pipes and pumps are located underground, and shelters for workers are currently being completed. There are remote control panels, a power reserve, and a system for protecting against attacks.

