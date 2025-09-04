Ukraine and the Philippines will jointly produce drones. What is known

Ukraine and the Philippines are working on a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in technology, training, and capacity building. The document is scheduled to be signed by the end of October.

This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Philippines Yulia Fediv, according to the Philippine publication Naval News.

A draft agreement between the two countries, including work on the joint development of drones, has already been submitted to the Philippine Ministry of Defense.

According to Yulia Fediv, Ukraine is currently developing various models of drones and proposals for partnership with countries around the world. She also called the Philippines a "reliable partner", and therefore Kyiv is ready to share "everything we have" with the country.

In addition, the first non-permanent defense attaché of Ukraine to the Philippines, Colonel Andriy Bilenky, visited several military units in Manila last week, including the Air Force, Army, and Navy headquarters.

In July, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on the joint production of drones.

In May, the Ukrainian Defense Forces first used an AI-based drone in combat.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.