Trump wants to maintain massive tariffs — the presidential administration has appealed to the Supreme Court

The administration of the US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court to maintain massive tariffs after an appeals court ruled that the president had exceeded his authority.

Reuters writes about this.

In late August, the Justice Department filed a federal appeals court ruling that Trump illegally raised tariffs.

“The President and his Cabinet officials have determined that tariffs promote peace and unprecedented economic prosperity, and that denying tariff authority would expose our country to trade retaliation without effective defense and push America back to the brink of economic disaster,” said Solicitor General D. John Sauer.

At the same time, small business lawyers who filed a complaint against Trumpʼs actions argue that the tariffs illegally harm trade.

For now, the duties remain in effect, as the appeals court has suspended its decision. The Ministry of Justice is proposing that the Supreme Court begin hearing the case on an expedited schedule as soon as possible.

In addition to tariffs, the highest court will also consider lawsuits that could trigger a massive legal battle over Trumpʼs entire economic policy.

Trumpʼs tariffs

US President Donald Trump announced on April 2 that he would impose tariffs on goods from other countries. The new tariffs will apply to more than 180 countries and territories (not including Russia, North Korea, Cuba and Belarus, which are already under sanctions). A 10% tariff was imposed on Ukraine.

On April 9, Trump postponed tariffs on all but China, which received the highest tariffs of 145%, while most countries are subject to a base rate of 10%. Then, on April 10, the EU mirrored the imposition of tariffs in response to the US tariffs by 90 days; before that decision, the new tariffs were to take effect on April 15.

In July, Trump began reporting new tariffs. In particular, Japan and South Korea received a 25% tariff, Laos and Myanmar — 40%, Malaysia and Kazakhstan — 25%, and South Africa — 30%.

And from August 1, Washington imposed a 30% tariff on imports from the European Union and Mexico, some of the United Statesʼ largest trading partners.