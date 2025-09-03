Body of border guard found in Volyn. He likely committed suicide

A border guard was found shot dead in one of the units of the Volyn Border Guard Detachment.

This was reported by the Volyn regional media outlet "Avers", citing unnamed sources. The information was confirmed to Babel by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko.

According to media reports, the incident occurred on September 2 at a border post in the village of Rivne, near the Ukrainian-Polish border.

The deceased is probably a 36-year-old chief sergeant, assistant to the head of the logistics department of the Lutsk border detachment.

A staff sergeant reported the incident to hotline 102. It is alleged that the border guard committed suicide by shooting himself in the temple and dying on the spot.

The State Border Service of Ukraine says that when the serviceman was found without signs of life, his regular weapon was lying next to him.

Medics and law enforcement officers were called to the scene. Investigative actions are currently underway. The Volyn border detachment has launched an official investigation.

In April, the body of a cadet of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi National Academy of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine was found in Bukovyna. Before that, a similar incident occurred in Khmelnytskyi.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.