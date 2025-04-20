The body of a border academy cadet from Khmelnytskyi was found in Bukovyna. This is the second time in a week

On Saturday, April 19, the body of a cadet of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi National Academy of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine was found in Bukovyna.

The spokeswoman for the Specialized Prosecutorʼs Office for Defense of the Western region Yulia Shevcchenko told Suspilne Khmelnytskyi about this.

According to preliminary data, at around 6:20 p.m., a 19-year-old military college cadet from the Khmelnytskyi region, who was serving in the area of responsibility of the Chernivtsi border detachment, shot himself in the head with the weapon entrusted to him.

"Currently, an investigative and operational group is working at the scene together with forensic experts, and an inspection of the scene is being conducted. After the completion of the priority measures, the issue of registering criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note suicide will be decided," she noted.

This is the second such incident in a week. A few days earlier, on April 17, the body of a 20-year-old first-year cadet of the same academy was found in Khmelnytskyi. He also had a gunshot wound.

At the time he was found, the cadet was supposed to be on duty. The State Border Guard Service said that the serviceman was called up for contract service two years ago, and last year he entered the State Border Guard Service training institution.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.