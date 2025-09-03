Britain imposes sanctions against Russians involved in kidnapping of Ukrainian children

The British government has imposed sanctions against Russians who are forcibly deporting, indoctrinating, and militarizing Ukrainian children.

This is stated in an official statement from the British government.

The sanctions list includes eight people and three organizations linked to Russia, including:

Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation organizes re-education programs for Ukrainian children and adolescents, forces them to undergo military training;

Aimani Kadyrova — the president of the Foundation and the mother of the Kremlin-linked Chechen security official Ramzan Kadyrov;

Valery Mayorov — the head of the Center for Teenage Programs, a Russian organization that incites children in the temporarily occupied territories against Ukraine and instills "Russian patriotism" in them.

The Russians forcibly relocated or deported over 19 500 Ukrainian children to Russia, 6 000 of them to re-education camps.

Moreover, in the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians have introduced their curriculum in schools and are preparing Ukrainian children for military service in the Russian army.

In May, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the return of Ukrainian children illegally taken from Russia. MEPs called for an end to these crimes, for international organizations to have access to all the children taken away, and for their return to Ukraine — without any conditions.

In June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Moscow had offered to exchange Ukrainian children for Russian military personnel.

As of July, the Russian Federation had provided information on less than 20% of the abducted children whose names Ukraine had provided to it.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.