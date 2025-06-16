Zelensky: Russia offered to exchange Ukrainian children for Russian soldiers

Russia offered to exchange Ukrainian children for Russian prisoners of war.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a briefing.

"We are not exchanging them [children] for anything, it is absolutely unfair. To be honest, this is madness, which the Russians, by the way, proposed: we give them military personnel, and they give us children. It is simply beyond understanding, beyond international law, it is in their spirit," the President of Ukraine said.

He added that the children need to be returned, and this requires the "art of diplomacy" and bilateral relations between a person or a person with the Russians — either a leader or a state.

That is why, according to Zelensky, Ukraine is attracting so many countries, so many enterprising people are needed, "who, little by little — as much as they can — will return thousands of children stolen by Russia home, to their families, to their loved ones".

The President also thanked Austria and its representatives for their involvement in relevant initiatives. Today, Ukraine and Austria signed a joint communiqué on the security and return of illegally abducted Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation.