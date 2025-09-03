“Diia” has started booking 100% of employees of critical enterprises in front-line territories

Starting September 3, up to 100% of military-liable employees of critical enterprises operating in areas of possible or active hostilities can be booked at the “Diia” app. The government approved these changes in booking on August 13.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

To book an employee on the "Diia" portal, you should follow the following algorithm:

A critically important enterprise operating in the territory of possible or active hostilities must apply to the regional military administration with a request to increase the volume of reservations to 100%.

After that, the Regional Military Administration checks the actual activities of the enterprise and, in case of a positive decision, contacts the state body that designated the enterprise as critical.

The state body, through the "Diia" portal, increases the booking limit to 100%.

The company additionally books all employees through the "Diia" portal.

What preceded

On August 13, the government changed the procedure for reserving military conscripts and allowed reserving up to 100% of military conscripts for critical enterprises operating in areas of possible or active hostilities.

Previously, there was a norm that allowed only 50% of military-liable employees of critical enterprises to be armored. That is, for front-line territories, this volume was doubled.

