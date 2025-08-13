The government has allowed all employees of critical enterprises in front-line areas to be armored

On August 13, the government changed the procedure for reserving military conscripts — expanding the possibility of retaining employees of enterprises operating in combat zones.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

From now on, you can book up to 100% of military-liable employees of critical enterprises operating in areas of possible or active hostilities.

The state body that has recognized the enterprise as critically important will be able to change the booking limit through the "Diia" portal, based on an appeal from the regional military administrations at the place of actual operation of the enterprise.

These changes will help ensure the stable operation of front-line enterprises, preserve jobs, and continuously fulfill their tasks in the field of defense and regional security.

The booking procedure does not change:

The enterprise will be included in the list of critical enterprises upon submission by the authorized body.

Applications and notifications can only be submitted online through the "Diia" portal.

The company forms and submits reservation lists independently.

