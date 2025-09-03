The “K-2” regiment — together with the “Madyar Birds” — is being transferred to the UAV Forces. What is known

The 20th separate regiment of unmanned systems "K-2" is being transformed to the size of a brigade. The newly created military unit, together with the "Birds of the Madyar" brigade, will transfer to the UAV Forces.

This was reported by the commander of the UAV Forces Robert Brodi on his Telegram page.

According to him, the 414th separate brigade "Birds of the Madyar" has completed the transition from the Ground Forces to the UAV Forces and will soon double in size.

In addition, the 20th separate K-2 regiment has completed the transition from the Ground Forces to the UAV Forces and is being transformed into a separate brigade.

"K-2" was initially a reconnaissance group in the 92nd Ivan Sirko Brigade, and then in the Second Mechanized Battalion of the 54th Ivan Mazepa Brigade, later becoming a battalion, and then an unmanned regiment.

The "Birds of the Madyar" began as a unit within the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, operating with strike drones, electronic warfare and electronic warfare systems. In 2024, the unit was expanded to a battalion, and later to a brigade.

Robert "Madyar" Brovdi is the founder and commander of the 414th brigade of unmanned systems "Birds of Madyar", previously received the title of Hero of Ukraine. Before the invasion, he was a businessman, engaged in grain trading, in particular, known for the project "Granum", co-founder of the art foundation "BrovdiArt".

