Petrychenko, “Madyar” and Malyuk received the title of Hero of Ukraine

On May 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a series of decrees on conferring the title of Hero of Ukraine.

In particular, this title was awarded to Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, the founder and commander of the 414th brigade of unmanned systems "Birds of the Madyar". Before the invasion, he was a businessman, engaged in grain trading, in particular, known for the "Granum" project, co-founder of the art foundation "BrovdiArt". He was also awarded the Order of the Gold Star.

Similar ranks and orders were posthumously awarded to Pavlo Petrychenko, who before the invasion was an activist and one of the founders of the "Who Ordered Katya Handziuk" movement. He died in mid-April 2024.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Malyuk also now holds this title.