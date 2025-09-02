Putin said that Russia is ready to cooperate with the US and Ukraine on the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is currently under occupation

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to cooperate with the United States and Ukraine on the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is currently under occupation.

He said this during a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, propaganda media report.

"We can cooperate with American partners at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP). In principle, we have briefly discussed these issues with them. The same applies, by the way, to the Ukrainian side. If favourable circumstances arise, we have discussed this with our American colleagues, the three of us can even work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," he said.

In April, Reuters published a US peace plan that proposed that Ukraine regain control of ZNPP. The US would operate the plant and supply electricity to Ukraine and Russia. In response, Ukraine and the EU presented their own plan — in which Ukraine would regain control of the plant with the participation of the US, Russia is not mentioned in this issue.

What preceded

The Russians occupied ZNPP in early March 2022, and it has been under their control since then. An IAEA mission has been stationed at the plant since September 2022. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of the Russian occupiers from the plant.

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that as long as Russian soldiers are at the ZNPP, “the world remains on the brink of nuclear catastrophe”. Russia, meanwhile, refuses to create a demilitarized zone at ZNPP.

Back in March of this year, the Russians stated that ZNPP is a Russian nuclear facility and that transferring control over it to Ukraine or any other country is impossible.

