Chechen leader Kadyrov was informed of suspicion in absentia in Ukraine — he ordered the use of prisoners as a “human shield”

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has declared in absentia a suspicion to the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov. He is accused of ordering the use of Ukrainian prisoners as a "human shield" for the Russians.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the special services, during a speech to Russian propagandists, Kadyrov stated that he had instructed his "subordinates" not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner, but to shoot them on the battlefield.

As the investigation established, Kadyrovʼs order was addressed to the commanders of Chechen militants fighting in the ranks of the Russian occupation groups against Ukraine.

He also ordered Ukrainian prisoners held in Chechnya to be sent to the roofs of military facilities in Grozny. Thus, Kadyrov proposed using the imprisoned combatants as a "human shield" against drone attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the special service notes.

Investigators in absentia informed Kadyrov of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes). The article provides for eight to 12 years in prison.

In 2022, SBU declared suspicions of Kadyrov in preparing and waging an aggressive war, justifying it, and encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

