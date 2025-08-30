Lithuania installs “dragonʼs teeth” on the border with Russia and Belarus

This week, Lithuanian soldiers from the Colonel Juozas Vitkus Engineering Battalion reinforced the border at a number of unused border crossings with Belarus and Russia.

This was reported by the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

Soldiers of the Colonel Juozas Vitkus Engineer Battalion installed "dragon teeth" at non-working checkpoints: on the border with Belarus — "Shumskas", "Lavoriškes", "Raigardas", "Latežeris", on the border with Russia — "Romaniškes", and in some other areas.

The Armed Forces noted that these actions are not related to the Russian-Belarusian exercises "West". They are part of a long-term plan of measures that will reduce the possibility of military equipment entering the territory of Lithuania from Belarus and Russia.

The Lithuanian military will continue to assess other important border areas.