Russian attack on Ukrainian Navy ship — death toll rises to two

The death toll from the Russian attack on one of the Ukrainian Navy ships on August 28 has risen to two. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

This was reported on the marathon air by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk.

"Of course, we will definitely find all our missing people, there are several of them," he said.

According to him, several other servicemen were injured, but the majority of the crew has been mostly safe since yesterday.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously said that they had attacked the Ukrainian Navy reconnaissance ship Simferopol at the mouth of the Danube River. The Russians claim that the ship sank. Pletenchuk neither confirmed nor denied this information to Russian media.

"I cannot confirm this information yet. Actions related to saving lives are currently underway, so we cannot provide any more details," he stressed.

According to him, it is difficult to predict the duration of the search operations.

The Russians claimed that they had struck the Ukrainian ship with a high-speed unmanned boat, that is, a naval drone.

Pletenchuk says that the Russian Federation had such weapons systems before the full-scale invasion, and also tried to use them during a major war. Therefore, according to the spokesman, this is nothing new.

The information is updating...

