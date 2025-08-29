A charity concert was stopped in a suburb of Kyiv — it was not coordinated with the military command, as required by new rules

A charity concert by singers YAKTAK and Ivan Navi was stopped in a suburb of Kyiv on the evening of August 28. The event was not coordinated with the military command, as required by a new decision by the Ukrainian government.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Mykola Kalashnyk and the police of the Kyiv region.

Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources in the government and among the military, wrote on August 28 that the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision that obliges organizers of mass events to coordinate them with the military command and hold them taking into account security requirements.

This decision was confirmed by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko, and the head of the Kyiv RMA Mykola Kalashnyk.

A free concert by YAKTAK and Ivan Navi was announced the day before by one of the local housing complexes in Sofiivska Borshchahivka. The organizers say that the event was a charity event and they planned to raise UAH 200 000 for the renovation of wards at the military hospital. The event was supposed to start on August 28 at 7:00 PM.

According to Mykola Kalashnyk, the organizers did not agree with the military administration on the concert in Sofiivska Borshchahivka, so he turned to law enforcement agencies.

Police said that law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene stopped the concert for 15 minutes. People who had come to listen to the music dispersed.

Administrative charges have been filed against the event organizer and the head of the Borshchahivka Village Council under Article 185-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. The event organizers face a fine of up to UAH 1 700 or corrective labor for up to two months with a deduction of 20% of earnings, or administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

Singer YAKTAK wrote after the concert was canceled that in the end the organizers managed to raise over UAH 500 000 for the military hospital.

On the night of August 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 31 missiles and 598 drones. In particular, Kyiv came under massive attack. Buildings were damaged and destroyed in a number of districts. In the Darnytskyi district, the enemy destroyed part of a 5-story building from the first to the fifth floor with a direct hit. As of August 29, 23 people were known to have died.

