Poll: Two-thirds of Americans pessimistic about the possibility of quick peace between Ukraine and Russia

Two-thirds of Americans are pessimistic about the possibility of reaching an agreement to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. While pessimism is expressed across all political groups, Republicans (57%) are less pessimistic than Democrats (78%) and independents (69%).

These results are shown by a Gallup sociological survey conducted on August 1-15, following the US President Donald Trumpʼs meetings with Putin in Alaska and with President Zelensky and European leaders at the White House.

Gallup

Skepticism about the peace deal stems from Americans continuing to believe that the full-scale war in Ukraine has reached a stalemate: 66% say neither side is winning, while 23% believe Russia is winning and 10% believe Ukraine is winning.

Before Trumpʼs meetings with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, 26% of Americans were very concerned and 52% were somewhat concerned that the US and its allies would not be able to agree on a deal to end the war.

Americans are also very concerned about whether any negotiated settlement will be fair and whether Russia will respect such a settlement: 73% are concerned that a ceasefire agreement will be too favourable to Russia, and 87% are concerned that Russia will violate the terms of any ceasefire agreement.

Gallup

In contrast, relatively few Americans worry that a peace agreement will be too favourable to Ukraine or that Ukraine will violate the terms of such an agreement.

Americans are divided on supporting Ukraine in returning territories

Americans are largely divided on which of two approaches the United States should take to help end the war. A slim majority — 52% — want the United States to support Ukraine in regaining lost territory, even if it means a protracted war. And 45% support a US effort to quickly end the fighting, even if it means Ukraine has to give up some of its land.

Gallup

When the full-scale invasion began, two-thirds of Americans supported the idea that the United States should help Ukraine regain as much of its territory as needed. While fewer people hold this view today, this view was more prevalent in all but one poll conducted in December 2024, when Americans were evenly split.

Supporters of the major US political parties take opposing positions on how the United States should help end the war. Most Republicans favour a quick end to the war, while most Democrats want to help Ukraine regain lost territory.

Democrats’ views have barely changed since the war began. At least 69% consistently favour helping Ukraine regain its territory. The current poll says 80%.

Gallup

Republicans were divided at the start of the full-scale war, but over time they have shown a clear shift toward a quick end to the war, a shift that has occurred over the past year. Currently, 69% of Republicans want the United States to help end the war as quickly as possible. This is a slight decrease from 77% in March and 74% in December.

Many believe the US is not doing enough to help Ukraine

Overall, 46% of Americans say the US is not doing enough to support Ukraine. This is the highest number in three years. The rest of the respondents are roughly evenly split between those who think the US is doing too much (25%) and those who think the US is doing enough (27%). Democrats overwhelmingly say the US is doing enough, while Republicans are split between saying the US is doing enough and too much.

Since the Trump administration took office, more Democrats (77%, up from 48% in December) and independents (44%, up from 32%) said the U.S. is not doing enough to help Ukraine.

Gallup

At the same time, fewer Republicans say the US is doing too much (40%, compared to 67%), and more say it is doing enough (42%, compared to 20%).