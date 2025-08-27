Ukrainian woman raped in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris

In Paris, a 32-year-old Ukrainian woman was raped at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. The suspect may be a teenager from Libya. He has been detained.

This was reported by the French publication Le Parisien, citing police data.

The incident occurred on the night of August 26 near the Champs-Elysées, opposite the Eiffel Tower.

According to preliminary information, the suspect forcibly dragged the woman behind a bush and sexually assaulted her. Police officers patrolling nearby heard the womanʼs screams and immediately arrested the attacker.

The publication writes that the suspect introduced himself as a 17-year-old Libyan. Law enforcement officers are still verifying information about his identity.

The prosecutorʼs office noted that the victim also needed to be questioned again because she "did not speak French and was drunk" when she was discovered by the police.

Le Parisien emphasizes that there have been no cases of sexual violence at the foot of the Eiffel Tower since the fall of 2024. Then, on suspicion of raping two Latvian women, three Egyptians and one Algerian who were illegally in the country were detained. Before that, in the summer of 2023, a Mexican tourist was sexually assaulted, and in October of the same year, a policewoman from England was raped.

On August 22, Iryna Zarutska — a girl from Ukraine who came to the United States fleeing war — was brutally murdered at a light rail station in Charlotte, North Carolina.

