Over 100 000 Ukrainian households left without electricity due to Russian attacks

On the night of August 27, the Russians attacked energy infrastructure. Over 100 000 households in Poltava, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions were left without electricity.

This was announced by President Zelensky and the Ministry of Energy.

Due to the attack on Sumy, all water utility facilities have been cut off and switched to emergency backup power. Today, water will be supplied with reduced pressure and according to the schedule: from 5:00 to 10:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00. The city is also partially cut off from power, so trolleybuses are not running.

The enemy also attacked energy and gas transportation facilities in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

On August 26, the Russians destroyed the building of the DTEK enrichment plant in the Donetsk region. The enterprise provided coal for Ukraineʼs thermal generation. Its work is completely paralyzed, the enrichment facilities are unusable. The factory staff was not injured.

