The General Staff denied information about the occupation of two villages in the Dnipropetrovsk region

The settlements of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka, located on the border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, are currently not occupied by Russian troops.

This is stated in a message from the General Staff on social networks.

They say that the Defense Forces have stopped the Russian advance and continue to control the village of Zaporizke, despite enemy efforts to capture the settlement.

Active hostilities are also ongoing in the area of the village of Novoheorhiivka — Ukrainian military forces are inflicting significant losses on the enemy and destroying dozens of occupiers every day.

"The information about the occupation of both of these settlements by the Russians is not true," the General Staff emphasized.

Earlier, the DeepState analytical project stated that Russian troops had occupied the villages of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka in the Synelnykivsky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. They also reported that the Russians had advanced near the village of Shevchenko in the Donetsk region and near the villages of Bila Hora and Oleksandro-Shultyne towards the city of Kostyantynivka.

