As of August 26, Russian troops occupied the villages of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka, Synelnykivsky district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This is evidenced by data from the DeepState analytical project.

The settlements of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka are located near the intersection of the administrative borders of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The Russians also advanced in the area of the village of Shevchenko (Donetsk region) and near the villages of Bila Hora and Oleksandro-Shultyne in the direction of the city of Kostyantynivka.

DeepState reported for the first time about the occupation of villages in the Dnipropetrovsk region by the occupiers. Previously, it was only about Russian control over areas outside settlements and the partial capture of the village of Dachne, which now remains mostly in the "gray zone".

UPD at 6:15 PM:

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied information about the capture of villages in the Dnipropetrovsk region. They say that the Defense Forces have stopped the Russian advance and continue to control the village of Zaporizke, despite the enemyʼs efforts to capture this settlement.

Active fighting is also ongoing in the area of ​​the village of Novoheorhiivka — the Ukrainian military is inflicting significant losses on the enemy and destroying dozens of occupiers every day.

