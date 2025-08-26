Russians launched over 50 drones over Ukraine

On the night of August 26, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 59 Shahed drones and simulator drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians attacked from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Preliminary, Ukrainian air defense neutralized 47 enemy UAVs in the north and east of the country.

12 UAV hits were recorded in nine places. In particular, several communities in the Sumy region were under attack. In the Shostka community, some consumers were left without electricity due to the strike.

Сукмська обласна військова адміністрація

In addition, two residents of the village in the Bezdrytska community sought medical attention — a 51-year-old woman was hospitalized, and a 63-year-old victim was provided with assistance on the spot.

Drones also attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack caused a fire on the territory of an agricultural enterprise, and a private house also caught fire.

