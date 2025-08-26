Poland said that President Nawrockiʼs veto will not leave Ukraine without access to their Starlink

Polish President Karol Nawrockiʼs veto of the law on assistance to Ukrainian refugees will not lead to the disconnection of access to Starlink, which Poland transferred to Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Poland Zbigniew Bogucki, on the social network X.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

"President Nawrockiʼs veto does NOT turn off the Starlink Internet for Ukraine, since the costs of this connection are financed on the basis of the provisions of the current law, and the draft submitted to the Sejm by the president maintains this state of affairs. It is enough to promptly pass this presidential initiative through the Polish parliament in September," he wrote.

Bogucki added that the situation is similar regarding support for storing Ukrainian government data in a secure location.

What preceded

On August 25, Nawrocki vetoed a bill on payments and free medical care for unemployed Ukrainians. He stated that assistance should only be provided to refugees who commit to working in Poland.

The bill provided for the extension of temporary protection for citizens of Ukraine fleeing the war until March 4, 2026. In addition, it clarified the conditions for the payment of "800 plus" so that children who graduated from high school before reaching the age of 18 and fulfill their educational obligations by attending higher education institutions or qualifying professional courses could also receive it.

After that, the Minister of Digitalization of Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski stated that due to the veto, Poland would not be able to pay for the operation of the Starlink terminals that it had transferred to Ukraine. As of April 2025, Ukraine had received more than 50 000 Starlink terminals from partners and donors, of which 29 500 were from Poland.

Ukraine has been using Starlink since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, in particular for critical communications between military personnel at the front, as well as for the needs of the civilian population, especially during power outages.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.