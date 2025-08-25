Ukraine will not be able to access Polish Starlink due to President Nawrockiʼs veto

The veto of Polish President Karol Nawrocki on an amendment to the law on assistance to Ukrainians could deprive Ukraine of access to Starlink, the work of which was paid for by Poland.

This was stated by the Minister of Digitalization of Poland Krzysztof Hawkowski.

"Presidential vetoes are being thrown at random! Karol Nawrocki, with his decision, is cutting off the Internet to Ukraine, because in fact this is what his decision on the law on assistance to citizens of Ukraine means. This is the end of the Starlink Internet, which Poland provides to warring Ukraine," he said.

The minister added that the veto means “the end of support for storing Ukrainian government data in a secure location”.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Nawrocki vetoed an amendment to the law that would have provided benefits and free medical care to unemployed Ukrainians. He said that assistance should only be provided to refugees who commit to working in Poland.

The vetoed amendment also provided for the extension of temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war until March 4, 2026. In addition, it clarified the conditions for receiving the "800 Plus" payment so that children who graduated from high school before reaching the age of 18 and fulfill their educational obligations by attending higher education institutions or qualifying professional courses could also receive it.

Ukraine has been using Starlink since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, in particular for critical communications between military personnel at the front, as well as for the needs of the civilian population, especially during power outages. In February 2025, Hawkovsky said that Poland was purchasing Starlink terminals for Ukraine and paying for their operation.

