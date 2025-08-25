The Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshovʼs term of office extended in bribery case

On August 25, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) extended the term of office of former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and bribery, for another two months.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC).

In particular, Chernyshov was given the following responsibilities:

to appear upon request to the detective, prosecutor and court;

to report changes in place of residence and place of work;

not to travel outside Ukraine without permission;

to refrain from communicating with other suspects and witnesses in the case;

to surrender foreign passports.

The former Deputy Prime Minister himself stated that he was not against extending the term of procedural obligations.

"At this stage, I am not against continuing my duties. Hidden cars are nonsense. As for business trips, they are official and agreed upon, there is no need to make inquiries to other countries and shame us. I accept continuing my duties so that they can investigate. I am not against it," Chernyshov said.

What is known about the Chernyshov case?

On June 23, 2025, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov was suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in an especially large amount. This concerns a corruption case in the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, which Chernyshov headed in 2020-2022.

According to the investigation, one of the capitalʼs developers developed a scheme to illegally acquire land in Kyiv for a residential complex. To do this, he turned to Chernyshov, who was then the head of the Ministry of Regional Development, and a number of other high-ranking officials of the department, who helped transfer this plot to one of the state-owned enterprises. And this enterprise illegally concluded agreements with the "right" construction company.

Under these contracts, the developer was to transfer a part of the future apartments to the state — depending on the value of the land. In order to give as few apartments as possible, the value of the plot was deliberately lowered by almost five times.

The difference between this assessment and the market value exceeded a billion hryvnias. This is the amount by which the state would have received fewer apartments if the contracts had been fulfilled. However, the plot was arrested at the request of NABU and SAPO.

As a thanks for the help, the developer sold apartments to high-ranking officials and people associated with them at significant discounts —UAH 000-8 000 per square meter, although the real market price of such housing is almost UAH 30 000 per square meter. The total amount of ill-gotten gains from this amounted to UAH 16.8 million. Some of these apartments were also seized.

Law enforcement officers do not name the names of those involved in the case, but Babelʼs sources confirmed that they are, in particular, Vasyl Volodin (member of the board of “Naftogaz of Ukraine”) and Maksym Horbatyuk (former adviser to the minister).

Chernyshovʼs wife, a private firm established in April 2025, and Daria Bedia, the marketing director of the DIM development group of companies, paid UAH 120 million in installments on different days. After that, the DIM investor Maksym Krippa initiated an internal investigation against Bedia.

In early July, the Supreme Court of Ukraine did not remove Chernyshov from the post of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity. This was requested by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.

