DIM Company, whose manager paid UAH 44 million in bail for Minister Chernyshov, has launched an internal investigation

Investor of the Ukrainian development group DIM Maksym Krippa initiated an official investigation into the companyʼs marketing director Daria Bedia — earlier, journalists from Schemes found out that she paid part of the deposit for the Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov.

This was reported by Radio Liberty, which received a response to a journalistic inquiry.

The businessmanʼs press service noted that they learned about the situation with the deposit only after journalists contacted them. After that, Krippa turned to his partners with the initiative to conduct an internal investigation. They also emphasized that Krippa is not involved in the operational management of a group of companies and is not familiar with the activities of individual managers — especially if it does not relate to "their functional duties".

«Радіо Вільна Європа»/ «Радіо Свобода»

The official DIM website states that the company has nothing to do with the payment of a bail of 44 million hryvnias for the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov. This was a personal decision of Daria Bedia. An official investigation is currently underway, and cooperation with Bedia has been terminated.

"DIM operates in an open and transparent manner, adhering to high ethical standards in its work and public stance. We reserve the right to make further personnel and legal decisions depending on the development of the situation," the company noted.

Chernyshovʼs case

On June 23, 2025, Chernyshov was suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in an especially large amount. This concerns a corruption case in the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, which Chernyshov headed in 2020-2022.

According to the investigation, one of the capitalʼs developers developed a scheme to illegally acquire land in Kyiv for a residential complex. To do this, he turned to Chernyshov, who was then the head of the Ministry of Regional Development, and a number of other high-ranking officials of the department, who helped transfer this plot to one of the state-owned enterprises. And this enterprise illegally concluded agreements with the "right" construction company.

Under these agreements, the developer was to transfer a portion of the future apartments to the state, depending on the value of the land. In order to give away as few apartments as possible, the value of the land was deliberately understated by almost five times. The difference between this estimate and the market value exceeded one billion hryvnias.

As a way of thank for the help, the developer sold apartments to high-ranking officials and people associated with them at significant discounts — 1 000-8 000 hryvnias per square meter, although the real market price of such housing is almost 30 000 hryvnias per square meter. The total amount of ill-gotten gains from this amounted to 16.8 million hryvnias. Some of these apartments were also seized.

Law enforcement officers do not name the names of those involved in the case, but Babelʼs sources confirmed that they are, in particular, Vasyl Volodin (member of the board of “Naftogaz of Ukraine”) and Maksym Horbatyuk (former adviser to the minister).

Chernyshov was set a bail of 120 million hryvnias on June 27. The bail was paid in installments on different days by his wife, a private firm established in April 2025, and the manager of the DIM group of companies.

The High Anti-Corruption Court did not remove Oleksiy Chernyshov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity on July 2. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office requested this because the official is suspected of taking a particularly large bribe.

