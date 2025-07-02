Schemes named those who paid UAH 120 million in bail for Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov

UAH 120 million in deposits were paid for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov in installments on different days by his wife, a private firm established in April 2025, and the manager of the DIM group of companies.

Journalists from Schemes (Radio Liberty) learned about this from sources in the judiciary and law enforcement agencies.

Chernyshovʼs wife Svitlana immediately contributed UAH 10 million and later another UAH 2 668. The ministerʼs declaration for 2024 shows that Svitlana Chernyshova would have enough savings to contribute such an amount.

The largest part of the pledge — 66 million — was covered by “Foravtotor” LLC from Dnipro, registered in April 2025. The company claims to be engaged in wholesale trade of spare parts for cars. The director and owner of the company is Eduard Martynenko, who also manages and owns the Dnipro company “Kastombud” LLC. It was established in June of this year with the main activity of “construction of residential and non-residential buildings”.

Eduard Martynenko, in a comment to journalists, confirmed that he manages “Foravtotor”, but had not heard before that his company had posted a bail for the Deputy Prime Minister.

Marketing Director of the DIM (Development Investment Management) group of companies Daria Bedia contributed UAH 44 million. The founder of DIM is developer Oleksandr Nasikovsky. His partner in the group of companies in February 2025 was businessman, president of the Ukrainian Esports Federation Maksym Krippa, who owns the Kyiv business center "Parus", the hotel "Ukraine", and the International Exhibition Center on the Left Bank.

Oleksandr Nasikovskyi responded to the Schemes journalists and said that he did not know about the bail being paid by Chernyshov as marketing director. According to him, Daria Bedia decided to resign from the company this week.

Chernyshovʼs case

On June 23, 2025, Chernyshov was suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in an especially large amount. This concerns a corruption case in the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, which Chernyshov headed in 2020-2022.

According to the investigation, one of the capitalʼs developers developed a scheme to illegally acquire land in Kyiv for a residential complex. To do this, he turned to Chernyshov, who was then the head of the Ministry of Regional Development, and a number of other high-ranking officials of the department, who helped transfer this plot to one of the state-owned enterprises. And this enterprise illegally concluded agreements with the "right" construction company.

Under these agreements, the developer was to transfer a portion of the future apartments to the state, depending on the value of the land. In order to give away as few apartments as possible, the value of the land was deliberately understated by almost five times. The difference between this estimate and the market value exceeded one billion hryvnias.

As a way of thank for the help, the developer sold apartments to high-ranking officials and people associated with them at significant discounts — 1 000-8000 hryvnias per square meter, although the real market price of such housing is almost 30000 hryvnias per square meter. The total amount of ill-gotten gains from this amounted to 16.8 million hryvnias. Some of these apartments were also seized.

Law enforcement officers do not name the names of those involved in the case, but Babelʼs sources confirmed that they are, in particular, Vasyl Volodin (member of the board of “Naftogaz of Ukraine”) and Maksym Horbatyuk (former adviser to the minister).

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.