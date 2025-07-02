Chernyshov was not removed from his post as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity. He is suspected of bribery

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) did not remove Oleksiy Chernyshov from the post of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) requested this because the official is suspected of taking a bribe on a particularly large scale.

A correspondent of Suspilne reports this from the courtroom.

Chernyshov was set bail at 120 million hryvnias on June 27. His lawyer stated on July 1 that bail had not been posted and that they would appeal the courtʼs decision.

Chernyshovʼs case

On June 23, 2025, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov was suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in an especially large amount. This concerns a corruption case in the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, which Chernyshov headed in 2020-2022.

According to the investigation, one of the capitalʼs developers developed a scheme to illegally acquire land in Kyiv for a residential complex. To do this, he turned to Chernyshov, who was then the head of the Ministry of Regional Development, and a number of other high-ranking officials of the department, who helped transfer this plot to one of the state-owned enterprises. And this enterprise illegally concluded agreements with the "right" construction company.

Under these contracts, the developer was to transfer a part of the future apartments to the state — depending on the value of the land. In order to give as few apartments as possible, the value of the plot was deliberately lowered by almost five times. The difference between this assessment and the market value exceeded a billion hryvnias. This is the amount by which the state would have received fewer apartments if the contracts had been fulfilled. However, the plot was arrested at the request of NABU and the SAP.

As a way of thank for the help, the developer sold apartments to high-ranking officials and people associated with them at significant discounts — 1 000-8 000 hryvnias per square meter, although the real market price of such housing is almost 30 000 hryvnias per square meter. The total amount of ill-gotten gains from this amounted to 16.8 million hryvnias. Some of these apartments were also seized.

Law enforcement officers do not name the names of those involved in the case, but Babelʼs sources confirmed that they are, in particular, Vasyl Volodin (member of the board of “Naftogaz of Ukraine”) and Maksym Horbatyuk (former adviser to the minister).

As part of the preventive measure, Chernyshov is required to appear upon request for two months, not to travel outside Ukraine, not to communicate with witnesses and suspects, and to report any change of residence or work.

