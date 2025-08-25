News

28 Ukrainian journalists and media workers are still held captive by the Russian Federation

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

As of August 26, Russia is holding 28 Ukrainian journalists and media workers captive.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech.

"We call on the international community to continue pressure on Russia — because only publicity and persistent struggle bring closer the day when all Ukrainians will return home," the committee emphasized.

The day before, on August 24, the Institute of Mass Information wrote that in the three and a half years since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has committed 841 crimes against journalists and media in Ukraine.

Інститут масової інформації

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.