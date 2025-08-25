Russia attacked Ukraine with drones. How the air defense worked

On the night of August 25, the Russian army launched 104 Shahed UAVs and various types of simulator drones into Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 76 drones.

The Air Force reports this.

This time, the Russians launched drones from such directions as Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

28 drones were recorded hitting 15 places. Debris fell in four more areas.

