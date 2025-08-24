Ukraine and Canada have signed several agreements in the defense sector and beyond. The key points

Ukraine and Canada signed two documents in the defense sector on August 24. The first concerns the implementation of the Agreement on Security Cooperation, and the second concerns the joint production of weapons.

This was reported by the Presidentʼs Office.

In particular, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney signed an Action Plan to implement the Agreement on Security Cooperation between Ukraine and Canada.

This plan defines the main directions and mechanisms for implementing bilateral cooperation in the security sphere. It covers military training, defense capability building, intelligence sharing, cybersecurity, and the fight against terrorism and hybrid threats.

Also, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty signed a Letter of Intent between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Department of National Defense of Canada on the joint production of defense products in Canada and Ukraine.

The document confirms Canadaʼs intention to finance the joint production of defense products of Ukrainian origin in Canada and Ukraine to assist our country and improve jointly produced products.

In addition, the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko and the Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Natalka Tsmots signed an agreement on mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.

The document provides for the exchange of information on the customs legislation of the states and the practice of its application, the development of training and advanced training, partnership in the field of organizing customs control, combating customs offenses, and attracting international technical assistance.

Canada has consistently supported Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, the country has allocated almost 22 billion Canadian dollars ($16 million) in economic, military, humanitarian, development, security, stabilization and immigration assistance. Canada has also accepted more than 300 000 Ukrainian refugees.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reported on August 24 that Ukraine will receive drones, ammunition, and armored vehicles worth over $700 million from his country in September.

