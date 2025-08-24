Ukraine to receive drones, ammunition and armored vehicles worth over $700 million from Canada next month

In September, Ukraine will receive drones, ammunition, and armored vehicles from a Canadian aid package worth over 1 billion Canadian dollars (over $700 million).

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reported this during Independence Day celebrations in Kyiv.

Carney recalled that during the G7 summit in June, Canada pledged to allocate another 2 billion Canadian dollars in military assistance to Ukraine.

"I am proud to announce that over $1 billion of this amount will be used to strengthen your weapons arsenal through the delivery of drones, ammunition, and armoured vehicles, which will arrive as early as next month," he noted.

Canada will also allocate tens of millions of dollars for emergency medical assistance, construction of bomb shelters, support for local democracy, and cyber defense of Ukraine.

Separately, Carney and President Volodymyr Zelensky held a joint press conference. Zelensky reported that Canada is ready to join the PURL program, which provides weapons supplies to the Ukrainian army.

The president also noted that Canada is synchronizing Ukrainian sanctions against Russia. In addition, Ukraine and Canada have signed an agreement on the joint production of drones.

Canada has consistently supported Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, the country has allocated almost 22 billion Canadian dollars ($16 million) in economic, military, humanitarian, development, security, stabilization and immigration assistance. Canada has also accepted more than 300 000 Ukrainian refugees.

