GUR: In the Luhansk region, an explosion killed three occupiers involved in war crimes in Bucha

An explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied village of Kalynove in the Luhansk region on August 22. Three Russian war criminals were killed.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of Ukraine.

The detonation occurred in the courtyard of one of the houses where six Russian occupiers and their military transport were located.

The liquidated Russian military personnel were involved in war crimes in the city of Bucha (Kyiv region).

In the Luhansk region, the Russians served as a mobile air defense group to cover an enemy military repair base set up near the house from air attacks.

The explosion destroyed two enemy pickup trucks with machine guns, an UAZ loaded with ammunition. Three occupiers were killed, and two more were seriously injured.