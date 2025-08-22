Ukraine received €4.05 billion from the EU

Ukraine received €4.05 billion from the European Union under two programs.

This was reported by the European Commission.

Of this amount, €3.05 billion was transferred to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility for Recovery and Integration. With this payment, the total EU support to Ukraine under this programme has reached €22.7 billion since its launch on 1 March 2024.

Ukraine did not implement all the reforms envisaged for this tranche of financing from the Ukraine Facility. Therefore, it received €3.05 billion instead of the planned €4.5 billion.

Ukraine received another billion euros under the ERA Loans mechanism, financed from frozen Russian assets.

Since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion in February 2022, EU countries have provided Ukraine with humanitarian, financial, and military assistance totaling €168.9 billion.

The European Union on August 11, 2025, directed €1.6 billion in profits from frozen Russian assets to service loans granted to Ukraine.

