A system for tracking illegal online casinos has been launched in Ukraine

The “PlayCity” state agency, which regulates the gambling market in Ukraine, has launched a tracking system for illegal websites, including shadow casinos.

This was reported by the “PlayCity” press service.

They said that the new online platform will help block illegal casinos even faster. The system also detects copies of online casinos and related domains so that illegals cannot bypass restrictions.

In addition, through the system you can:

check the legal status of the casino — is it legal or not;

report an illegal casino to “PlayCity” if its site has not yet been blocked;

send complaints to internet providers if illegal casino sites have already been blocked but are still accessible;

download a database of illegal casino sites — this way providers will be able to quickly block access to them, and the public will receive transparent information about their activities.

You can test the tracking system at the link.

The situation with the gambling business in Ukraine

In July 2020, the Verkhovna Rada legalized gambling in Ukraine. This includes the activities of casinos, bookmakers, including online, slot machine halls, and the organization of online poker. The parliament included roulette, card games, dice, and slot machines as gambling games in casinos.

In September 2020, the Verkhovna Rada established the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL). Its goal is to license and regulate the gambling sector in Ukraine.

As of 2023, Ukrainians were spending almost UAH 400 million in online casinos every day, or over 12 billion per month, as Economic Truth reported with reference to the National Bank. The military is most often hit by this industry, who then suffer from gambling addiction.

After this publication, lively discussions began in society about the problem of gambling, in particular among the military. An electronic petition appeared to restrict the operation of online casinos during martial law in Ukraine, which gathered the necessary votes for its consideration in a few hours.

On April 20, 2024, President Zelensky signed a decree restricting the operation of online casinos. In May of the same year, the Cabinet of Ministers completely banned the advertising of gambling.

In December 2024, CRGL was liquidated in Ukraine, and in June 2025, the state agency “PlayCity” began operating in its place.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.