Russia massively attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles — there are casualties in various cities. What is known

On the night of August 21, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles, with explosions heard in various cities and regions. The Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Mukachevo, in Transcarpathia, were under attack.

This was reported by the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, the Mukachevo City Council, and the mayor of Lutsk Ihor Polishchuk.

There are 12 victims in Mukachevo. 10 people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, two more victims went to the hospital on their own. All are in stable condition. Five will be treated as inpatients.

The city council says that a rocket hit the territory of one of the cityʼs enterprises, causing a fire. Rescue services are working at the scene. People are urged to close their windows tightly and not go outside unnecessarily.

Lviv was hit by a combined strike. Preliminary reports indicate that there are casualties — the exact number is not known. The blast wave damaged dozens of houses on Olena Stepanivna Street — windows and roofs. A month ago, there was already an airstrike on this street. All services are working on the spot.

UPD: The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky reports one death and two more injuries due to the Russian attack.

In Zaporizhzhia, the attack damaged several industrial infrastructure facilities. The blast wave also damaged nearby houses, with windows broken. Public utilities are already working at the sites of the attack. No injuries were reported.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Dnipropetrovsk region was also hit. 18 drones and two missiles were shot down in the region. A man was injured in the Pavlohrad district. In general, various areas of the region were hit. In particular, two enterprises, private houses, and power lines were damaged.

Lutsk was attacked by drones this night. There were no casualties or injuries.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.