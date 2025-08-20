Vakarchuk, Mahuchikh and Zinkevych. Zelensky declared the laureates of the “National Legend” award

On the eve of Ukraineʼs Independence Day, the President declared the laureates of the "National Legend" award.

In the list:

Svyatoslav Vakarchuk is a singer, musician, leader of the band "Okean Elzy". He is a Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Development Program for Youth in Ukraine.

Serge Lifar (posthumously) — ballet dancer, choreographer. In 1922, Serge Lifar emigrated from Kyiv to Paris, worked his way from a corps de ballet dancer to a soloist, and in 1929 he headed the ballet troupe of the Grand Opera. This year, Ukraine celebrates the 120th anniversary of his birth. The award will be presented to the Kyiv Academy of Dance named after Serge Lifar.

